Flames set all-time best semester GPA

UIC Athletics reached a notable feat following the 2016 fall semester as its 349 student-athletes posted a collective 3.12 grade-point average for the term, surpassing the previous best mark of 3.08 set in spring 2015. It’s the sixth consecutive semester the Flames have acquired a GPA of at least 3.0.

“These historic results are a testament to our student-athletes’ hard work and dedication in the classroom,” athletic director Jim Schmidt said. “Our entire department, highlighted by the great work of our Port Academic Center staff, is committed to building champions for life.”

“I would like to congratulate my staff, our tutors and the student work staff; all have a hand in our academic success in Fall 2016,” said senior associate ahletic director Denny Wills.

“The additional tables, computers and laptops for student-athletes have also made a huge difference.”

Of UIC’s 20 sports, 17 teams had a team GPA above 3.0.