FlytheWUIC

The Inner Circle was decorated in Cubbie red, white and blue Thursday to celebrate the Chicago Cubs ‘ 2016 World Series victory.

“Some of our students have never celebrated a Chicago championship,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the Center for Student Involvement, who organized the event.

The Cubs clinched the World Series Nov. 2 with a 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians. The last time the Cubs won the title was in 1908, when the team called the West Side Grounds home. The area, where South Wolcott Avenue and Polk Street intersect, is now part of the College of Medicine.

Senior Juliana Theorell, a lifelong fan who watched the game at UIC, said she experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during Game 7, which included blown leads, a rain delay and a final, excited group huddle.

“At first I felt a sense of relief, and then about the seventh or eighth inning, tense,” she said. “I was on the edge of my seat in the ninth inning, and by the 10th inning, I was biting my fingernails, but it worked out in the end.”

The win was achieved over the span of five hours, and many fans stayed up late to soak it all in.

Ashley Veras, a sophomore in psychology, was up past 1 a.m. with her family witnessing history.

“I had to wake up at 6 a.m. the next day, and it was just torture, but my family is really big on the Cubs and the Blackhawks, so it was really important to us,” she said.

Students and staff who attended the celebration Thursday served themselves nachos and hotdogs while ESPN played in the background — essentials for a baseball-themed event. Those who showed their spirit by singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” or participating in other activities won Cubs gear and memorabilia.

“This whole city is celebrating,” said Sameer Mujtaba, a student in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. “The feeling is indescribable.”

“This celebration is great,” added Theorell. “I’m glad UIC is giving the opportunity for us to do this.”