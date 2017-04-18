Forever Flames festivities for graduating seniors

Before commencement in early May, graduating seniors have the opportunity to celebrate their time at UIC.

Forever Flames, sponsored by the Center for Student Involvement, is a three-event series reserved just for the Class of 2017. The events are a Cubs game, comedy night and White Sox game.

“For many students, this is the end of their education,” said Andrew Sandiego, event lead for Forever Flames. “They will be working for the rest of their lives. We set aside these events just for graduating seniors to celebrate their time at UIC.”

The events run through 21, and tickets are available for a discounted price.

“Forever Flames is a stress reliever, a ‘thank you,’ and a ‘good luck,’” Sandiego said. “We want the graduating students to end their UIC career with a bang.”

The goal of Forever Flames is to have UIC students reflect on their time on campus and forever connect them to fellow classmates and the university.

UIC is also asking the class of 2017 to complete a First Destination Survey, which will ask about a student’s specific plans after graduating. The survey will help inform administrators learn how to improve programs and enhance the value of UIC’s education.

Students who submit their responses will be entered to win an iPad.