Forum examines public education in U.S., South Africa

UIC’s Social Justice Initiative and College of Education present a public forum Thursday to discuss challenges to public education in the U.S., the Fees Must Fall Movement in South Africa and education under occupation.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 605 Student Center East.

The forum is part of “Geographies of Justice: A Scholarly and Public Dialogue Series about the Contested Terrain and Meaning of Freedom in the 21st Century World,” a yearlong seminar series exploring the meaning of freedom in three international and social contexts. Subjects in the series include Palestine/Israel since the 1967 war, apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa, and the U.S. Black Freedom Movement from 1960 to the present.

Panelists include:

Keron Blair, director and organizer, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools

director and organizer, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools Dayo Harris , vice principal, Village Leadership Academy

, vice principal, Village Leadership Academy Pauline Lipman , UIC professor of educational policy studies

, UIC professor of educational policy studies Mezna Qato , education scholar, University of Cambridge

, education scholar, University of Cambridge Jesse Sharkey , vice president, Chicago Teachers Union

, vice president, Chicago Teachers Union Salim Vally, educator and activist, University of Johannesburg

The seminar is funded by a grant from the Andrew G. Mellon Foundation.

Admission is free but online registration is required.

For more information, call 312-355-5922.