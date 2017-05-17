Foxx receives UIC’s Social Justice Ally Award

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx received the Social Justice Ally Award at an April 27th event hosted by the Jane Addams College of Social Work Alumni Board at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The award recognizes a civic or community leader who has used their position to “advance a social justice agenda consistent with the mission of the Jane Addams College of Social Work” and the work of its alumni, according to the alumni board.

Speaking at the event, Foxx emphasized the importance of reform, restoring trust, and working with residents to make her office more responsive to the people of Cook County.

“It is extraordinarily humbling for me to be here this evening, to be a part of an institution that has dedicated its service to students,” Foxx said. “I look forward to working with you as we advocate on behalf of healthy communities here in Cook County.”

Foxx is the first African American woman to lead the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the second-largest prosecutor’s office in the country. She took office in 2016 with a vision of transforming the office and focused on rebuilding the public trust, promoting transparency and being proactive in making all communities safe.

She previously served as chief of staff for county president Toni Preckwinkle. As Preckwinkle’s senior adviser and lead strategist, Foxx oversaw a $4 billion annual budget and worked on issues ranging from county finances to public safety and juvenile detention.

Foxx served as lead architect of the county’s criminal justice reform agenda to address racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems. Her efforts contributed to a significant drop in the Cook County Jail population while promoting public safety, according to her website.

A veteran prosecutor, Foxx served as an assistant state’s attorney in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years, rising through the ranks to supervise dozens of assistant state’s attorneys in felony juvenile courtrooms.

Creasie Finney Hairston, dean of the UIC College of Social Work, said the college was looking forward to partnering on issues with Foxx in her role as Cook County State’s Attorney.

“We were honored to see Kim Foxx receive the JACSW Alumni Board’s first Social Justice Ally Award,” said Hairston, who researches the impact of incarceration and community re-entry on families and children. “She has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing justice for all throughout her professional career.”

The alumni board also honored Randy Fisher with the Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award and Trevaughn Davis-Neal with the Rising Alumni Award. In addition, the board recognized alumni and donors from graduation years 1971 through 2015.