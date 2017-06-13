Foxx receives UIC’s Social Justice Ally Award

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx received the Social Justice Ally Award at an April 27 event hosted by the Jane Addams College of Social Work Alumni Board.

The award recognizes a civic or community leader who has used their position to “advance a social justice agenda consistent with the mission of the Jane Addams College of Social Work” and the work of its alumni, according to the alumni board.

Speaking at the event, Foxx emphasized the importance of reform, restoring trust and working with residents to make her office more responsive to the people of Cook County.

“It is extraordinarily humbling for me to be here this evening, to be a part of an institution that has dedicated its service to students,” Foxx said. “I look forward to working with you as we advocate on behalf of healthy communities here in Cook County.”

Foxx is the first African American woman to lead the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the second-largest prosecutor’s office in the country. She took office in 2016 after previously serving as chief of staff for county president Toni Preckwinkle.

Creasie Finney Hairston, dean of the Jane Addams College of Social Work, said the college was looking forward to partnering on issues with Foxx in her role as Cook County State’s Attorney.

“We were honored to see Kim Foxx receive the JACSW Alumni Board’s first Social Justice Ally Award,” said Hairston, who researches the impact of incarceration and community re-entry on families and children. “She has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing justice for all throughout her professional career.”