Free flu shots for employees, retirees

Free flu shots for UIC employees and retirees will be offered Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.

State employees and retirees enrolled in the Quality Care Health Plan or state-sponsored managed care insurance plans are eligible.

Employees must present health insurance card and i-card. Retirees and survivors must present state-sponsored health insurance card and state ID or driver’s license.

The free seasonal flu shots will be given Oct. 18 on the east side and Oct. 25 on the west side.

The free shots are sponsored by the College of Pharmacy, University Payroll and Benefits, and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

For more information call 312-996-6471 or 312-996-6300.