Garrett Klassy Introduced as New UIC Director of Athletics

WHO:

Garrett Klassy will be officially introduced as the University of Illinois at Chicago’s director of athletics designate, pending final approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. His appointment was announced on July 18.

WHAT:

Chancellor Michael Amiridis will introduce Klassy. Following opening remarks, Klassy and Amiridis will take questions from the media.

Klassy arrived at UIC after spending four years at George Washington University. He served as senior associate athletics director for external relations between 2013 and 2017. He was responsible for development, corporate sponsorships, sports marketing, ticket sales and communications. He also had sport administration management responsibilities for men’s basketball, baseball, women’s gymnastics and men’s soccer.

Klassy will be available for one-on-one interviews upon request. A welcome reception for attendees will follow the press conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Aug. 15

10 a.m.

WHERE:

Flames Athletic Center, 839 W. Roosevelt Road

Complimentary parking available near the Flames Athletic Center in Lot 5 (1135 S. Morgan St.) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WATCH:

For those unable to attend, a livestream of the event will be available at http://bit.ly/GKlassyUIC

Additional media contact:

Dan Yopchick, Associate Athletic Director, Communications

312-413-9340 (office)

847-254-0404 (cell)

yopchick@uic.edu (e-mail)