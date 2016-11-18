A famous African proverb goes: “If the youth aren’t initiated into the village, they will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

On Giving Tuesday, it’s crucial we remember and thank those who initiated us into the village that is UIC.

If we reflect on the women and men who made us who we are during our time at UIC, immediately we think of the friends we trekked this path with, the older students who helped guide us along the way, and the professors who inspired, pushed, and challenged us. These people are on the frontlines of our educational and social and educational experience at UIC, so it makes sense why they would be the first to come to mind when reflecting on our journey.

But, let’s dig a little deeper. Let’s go a little further and think about the people who are responsible for providing the spaces and opportunities that have allowed us to flourish during our time here. When digging for what group of people helped paved the way and provided a path for us, we come to one group of special, brilliant people: our alumni.

Whether or not we know, the alumni community and network have been responsible for scores of initiatives and projects that have made UIC the university that it currently is, and the university that it is in the process of becoming: IDEA Commons, the Flames Athletic Center, Granderson Stadium, new lab equipment, named chairs in the colleges, the Health Sciences Library, and much much more. On top of the tangible, physical investments they’ve made, they’ve also invested in human capital: tons of UIC scholarships available to students are only possible because of the donations and contributions from alumni.

So when we look back at our time at UIC, we’ll remember the people who were alongside with us on the frontlines, but we can’t forget those behind the scenes who made it all possible — the alumni. Thus, on this Giving Tuesday, show your appreciation for what they’ve done for us. Write a thank you letter, give a shoutout on social media, and personally thank them for their contributions to UIC, because without them UIC wouldn’t be UIC.

For more ways to find out on how you can give back and show appreciation this Giving Tuesday, be sure to stop by the Giving Tuesday tables! Not only will you find ways to express gratitude, but there’s a little something in it for you, too (we know how important free things are to our educational experience).

Farooq Chaudhry is a junior studying sociology and economics. He’s interested in social issues, basketball, and religion. In his free time he loves to read, visit coffee shops, and spend time with his cat, Simba. He hopes to one day work in urban economic development or public policy in Chicago.