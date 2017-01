Graduating engineers seek jobs at career fair

WHO/WHAT:

Ninety hiring companies will recruit students at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Engineering Career Fair. The UIC College of Engineering is the largest engineering curriculum in Chicago, with 4,566 undergraduate and graduate students.

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 2

Noon – 4 p.m. (peak activity expected 1-2 p.m.)

WHERE:

UIC Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

DETAILS:

Featured employers include:

Amazon

Baxter

BMW Technology

CME Group

ComEd

GE Appliances

Google

LGS Innovations

Motorola Solutions

Navistar

Nokia

Media coverage is welcomed. More information is online.