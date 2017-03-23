Advanced Search
Gymnast to compete in NCAA Regional


March 23, 2017

Mikailla_Northern

Mikailla Northern will compete in NCAA Regionals April 1.

UIC sophomore Mikailla Northern will represent UIC at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional April 1. She was selected as the top at-large all-around competitor for the South Central Region.

Northern will compete in the regional competition for the second-consecutive season. She had a decorated sophomore season, including being named the 2017 Midwest Independent Conference Athlete of the Year.

The sophomore finished the season at the top of the MIC all-around standings, boasting a regional-qualifying score of 39.140. The St. Louis, Missouri, native led the conference on bars (9.815 regional-qualifying score).

The top two teams from each regional and the top two all-around competitors not on an advancing team will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA championships April 14 to 15 in St. Louis.

