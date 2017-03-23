Gymnast to compete in NCAA Regional

UIC sophomore Mikailla Northern will represent UIC at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional April 1. She was selected as the top at-large all-around competitor for the South Central Region.

Northern will compete in the regional competition for the second-consecutive season. She had a decorated sophomore season, including being named the 2017 Midwest Independent Conference Athlete of the Year.

The sophomore finished the season at the top of the MIC all-around standings, boasting a regional-qualifying score of 39.140. The St. Louis, Missouri, native led the conference on bars (9.815 regional-qualifying score).

The top two teams from each regional and the top two all-around competitors not on an advancing team will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA championships April 14 to 15 in St. Louis.