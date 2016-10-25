Halloween fun

Stop by UIC’s Halloween Bash Thursday for some thrills on campus.

An annual Halloween celebration for the UIC community formerly known as Halloween Haunt, Halloween Bash has something for everyone this year.

“We’re going to have a lot of extra activities that are Halloween-themed but don’t necessarily have that scare element to them,” said Sunil Dommaraju, member of the Student Activities Board and sophomore in bioengineering.

The event, which takes place 6 to 10 p.m. in the Illinois Room of Student Center East, will offer pumpkin decorating, psychic readings, games of haunted musical chairs, caramel apples, candy and eyeball punch. People who want to be spooked can also visit a five-room haunted house. All activities are free for students with i-cards.

There won’t be a costume contest, but everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.

“We want to spread the Halloween spirit,” Dommaraju said.