Halloween hauntings

Nothing screams October like a visit to a haunted house. Although I’m a lover of autumn, horror and all things Halloween, I’ve never actually been to a haunted house before.

That changed when a friend and I visited the 13th Floor Chicago in Melrose Park over the weekend.

Considering that this was the first time I was going to be visiting a haunted house attraction, I was filled with equal parts excitement and dread. I’ve heard that the 13th Floor haunted house is one of the most horrifying and exhilarating attractions in the Chicago area. Needless to say, I couldn’t wait to see what the hype was all about.

The entertainment began before we stepped into the haunted house. While waiting in line to go in, actors dressed in their characters, such as a zombie bride, werewolf and clown, snuck up on the people in line, keeping guests on their toes and occupied while waiting for their turn.

Once inside the 13th Floor attraction, we were faced with dark, themed rooms and narrow passageways. Each room was filled with creatures hidden in shadowy corners, jumping out at you when you least expected it and then chasing you into the next room. I couldn’t stop screaming throughout the entire time that I was inside the haunted house. Eventually, I resorted to hiding behind my friend and forcing her to lead the way for me. The scariest part of the experience was hearing the sound of a chainsaw follow behind you, the roaring of the chains getting closer and closer. I can assure you that my friend and I were both thoroughly spooked.

Overall, I think that the 13th Floor is a great place to go for a fun, thrilling time with friends. I definitely recommend that you go in bigger groups than just two people and wear good shoes that will help you run out of there if needed!

Be warned that the 13th Floor is in Melrose Park! For those of you who live around the UIC area, this could be a bit of a long trip. My journey was approximately an hour long, considering that I had to take the Blue Line to Forest Park, then take an Uber to the actual location. In the end, I think the trip was worth it.

If you think you can take on the horrors hiding in 13th Floor Chicago, you should definitely check it out. I hope you all enjoy the rest of Spooktober!

