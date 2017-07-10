Heflin nominated as NCAA Woman of Year

Recent softball alum Elaine Heflin was selected as a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, which honors graduating female college athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Heflin, who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in English, excelled on the field and off in her four years with the Flames.

Heflin was a driving force in UIC’s championship turnout of three regular season conference titles, one tournament crown and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2017. She was a three-time Horizon League Pitcher of the Year, All-League First Team selection and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Great Lakes Region honoree.

The 10-time Horizon League Pitcher of the Week broke the 20-year-old UIC strikeout record with 18 against Northern Kentucky during her senior campaign, when she also set the single-season record for saves (5). With her career totals, she placed in the top 10 in appearances (112), wins (47), saves (11), complete games (50), shutouts (13), innings pitched (539.2) and strikeouts (501).

The Downers Grove native was recognized for her academic success by earning a spot on the Horizon League Honor Roll every eligible semester. She also was recognized on the All-Academic Team as a junior, when she carried a 3.38 cumulative GPA and was named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete.

Heflin volunteered in the community with UIC’s SPARK (Students Performing Acts of Random Kindness) organization, as well as with Special Olympics. She also was a coach for Youth 14 Girls Fastpitch Softball and provided pitching lessons.