Honors and awards

Honors

Ross Arena, professor and head of physical therapy, was selected as co-editor-in-chief of the newly launched “Progress in Preventive Medicine,” the open access journal of the Society of Preventive Medicine and its partner organizations.

Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar, professor and head of occupational therapy, was elected president-elect of the Society for Community Research and Action.

Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs, was elected to the board of directors of the Association of Academic Health Centers.

Kathy Preissner, clinical associate professor of occupational therapy, was elected faculty fellow of the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Securing the Common Good Initiative.

Susan Magasi, assistant professor of occupational therapy, was selected chair of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine Communications Committee.



Awards



Gary Slutkin, professor of epidemiology in the UIC School of Public Health and founder and CEO of Cure Violence, was recognized as one of the Chicago Humanitarians of the Year by the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. The award recognizes Chicagoans who have made a significant impact on the lives of children — locally, nationally and internationally. Cure Violence, founded by Slutkin in 1995, uses disease-control and

behavior-change methods to reduce violence in communities around the world.

Susan Magasi, assistant professor of occupational therapy, was awarded a Chicago Community Trust Acting UP Award for her idea to provide accessible breast cancer screenings for women with disabilities. ScreenABLE Saturday will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mile Square Health Center.

Christine Young, clinical assistant professor of biomedical visualization, was a recipient of the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Medical Illustrators.

Presentations

Teresa Córdova, professor and director of the Great Cities institute, is among the featured panelists during Poynter Journal’s seminar “Covering the Gap: The Impact of Economic Inequality” this week in Chicago.