Hull-House Museum hosts ‘States of Incarceration’

The Jane Addams Hull-House Museum hosts a national traveling exhibition through Aug. 16 detailing the history of mass incarceration across the United States.

“States of Incarceration,” a multimedia exhibition, is displayed in collaboration with DePaul University, and The New School-led group of 500 university and formerly incarcerated people from 20 cities. The exhibit launched in New York City in April 2016.

To accompany the exhibit, Hull House will present “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a memorial quilt to the individuals killed by Chicago police between 2006 and 2015.

Exhibit highlights include:

June 14, 6–9 p.m. Panel discussion: “Pedagogy on the Inside.” Speakers will explore the pedagogies and learning methods used in prisons between non-incarcerated and incarcerated participants, highlighting potential and limitations, paradoxes and resolutions.

July 18, 6–8 p.m. “Honoring the power of poetry and expression, ‘I shall create!’: Arts on the Inside.” The program features a reading roundtable of poetry, written by individuals who are or have been incarcerated, and a conversation about the role of the arts in jails and prisons.

The events are free and open to the public but registration is required.

For more information, call (312) 355-0321 or email jfordanr@uic.edu.