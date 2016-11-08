Advanced Search
Innovator, Inventor of the Year


November 8, 2016

Greg Thatcher; innovator of the year

Innovator of the Year Greg Thatcher mixes science with business. ­(Photo: Roberta Dupuis-Devlin)

Each year, the Office of Technology Management celebrates UIC faculty inventors.

The Innovator of the Year Award recognizes researchers who have advanced their inventions toward commercialization.

The Inventor of the Year Award honors researchers whose discoveries have the potential for significant impact.

The awards include a $3,500 prize and a plaque, which is prominently displayed in the hallway of the UIC Office of Technology Management.

Read about this year’s winners:

Inventor of the Year makes better, faster, cheaper antibodies

Innovator of the Year mixes science, business

 

