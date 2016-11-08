Innovator, Inventor of the Year
Each year, the Office of Technology Management celebrates UIC faculty inventors.
The Innovator of the Year Award recognizes researchers who have advanced their inventions toward commercialization.
The Inventor of the Year Award honors researchers whose discoveries have the potential for significant impact.
The awards include a $3,500 prize and a plaque, which is prominently displayed in the hallway of the UIC Office of Technology Management.
Read about this year’s winners: