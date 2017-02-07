Jazz festival to feature acclaimed saxophonist

Saxophonist Chris Potter, a world-renowned soloist, accomplished composer and formidable bandleader, is the featured guest artist for this year’s edition of the UIC High School Jazz Festival.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Illinois Room, Student Center East.

Down Beat magazine has called him “one of the most studied (and copied) saxophonists on the planet,” and Jazz Times has described him as “a figure of international renown.”

Potter will perform with UIC’s 18-piece jazz ensemble, directed by Andy Baker, as part of the festival’s finale.

The UIC High School Jazz Festival is a day of competition and workshops for high school bands, culminating in an evening concert by a prominent jazz performer. Eighteen groups from 13 local high schools will perform.

Admission is $15 for the public, $10 for students, and $5 for UIC students with i-Card. Tickets are available at the door or online, or call (312) 996-2939.