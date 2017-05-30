Learn CPR on your morning commute at downtown Metra stations

Illinois Heart Rescue, a non-profit collaborative led by the University of Illinois at Chicago, is dedicated to improving survival times for sudden cardiac arrest. Illinois Heart Rescue is teaming up with the American Heart Association and Metra to teach bystander CPR at five Loop Metra stations. Learn how to perform hands-only CPR and how to use an AED, or automatic external defibrillator.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 1

5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Millennium Station, 151 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago Union Station, Jackson Blvd. and Canal St.

Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison St.

LaSalle Street Station, 414 S. LaSalle St.

Van Buren Station, 132 E. Van Buren St.

DETAILS:

Illinois Heart Rescue is a statewide volunteer effort of EMS professionals, physicians, nurses, community groups, hospitals and governmental agencies working to improve survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest. Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, professor and head of emergency medicine in the UIC College of Medicine, is project leader. The program is sponsored by a $2.5 million grant from Medtronic Philanthropy.

“Immediate CPR, performed by a bystander, is the best chance a person has at surviving a sudden cardiac event,” Vanden Hoek says.

Since the program began in 2012, Illinois Heart Rescue has trained thousands of Illinoisans in CPR and the use of AEDs, and in that time the statewide survival rate for out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest more than doubled, from 4 percent to 9.4 percent.

For more information on Illinois Heart Rescue visit http://illinoisheartrescue.com/.