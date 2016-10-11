Lecture series brings civic leaders to campus

UIC presents the annual “Future of Chicago” lecture series this fall, bringing civic leaders to campus to examine issues with students and the community.

Topics focus on the social, economic and political conditions of the Chicago metropolitan region. Former Chicago alderman Dick Simpson, professor of political science, moderates the series, hosted by UIC’s political science department since 1976. Co-sponsors are the UIC Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement and UIC Honors College.

All lectures are free and open to the public. Lectures are from noon to 12:50 p.m. in Lecture Center C1, 802 S. Halsted St.

For more information, call 312-413-3780.

Oct. 12:



The Future of Corruption in Chicago

Joe Ferguson, City of Chicago inspector general

Oct. 17



The Chicago City Council and the Future of Chicago

Edward Burke, 14th Ward alderman

Oct. 31



Reform of Cook County Government

Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president

Nov. 2



The Future of Participatory Democracy in Illinois

Pat Quinn, former Illinois governor