Legislative session ends without budget agreement

Illinois legislators ended their spring session May 31 without an agreement on the state budget for the third consecutive year, which continues to leave the university’s funding in question.

“The string of failures is both unprecedented and unconscionable,” University President Tim Killeen said in an email to the campus community. “Real damage is being done, eroding the excellence that has made the U of I System a supplier of the world-class talent and innovation that are critical to move the state of Illinois forward.”

The budget impasse has reduced state funding for the University of Illinois System by about $764 million over the past two years, Killeen said. UIC has not received a full-year budget appropriation since fiscal 2015; fiscal 2018 begins July 1.

“Now, we face the prospect of yet another fiscal year with reduced — or even no — state support,” he said. “We will continue working hard to weather the impasse through prudent management and cost-saving initiatives. But we cannot keep sinking into a deeper financial hole without jeopardizing our life-changing contributions to students and the public good in our state.”

University leaders continue to advocate for funding in Springfield, Killeen said. Others can connect with their legislators individually or join the University of Illinois Alumni Association’s Illinois Connection advocacy network.

“For the sake of our state, our flagship university system and our collective future, this is a time to demand action, not just encourage it,” he said.