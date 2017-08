Limited Competitions

Parker B. Francis Fellowship Program: This fellowship provides research support to clinical and basic scientists embarking on careers in clinical, laboratory or translational science related to Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine. The ideal candidate is one with evidence of strong aptitude in research and who is in transition from post-doctoral trainee to independent investigator. It is essential that there be evidence of accomplishment and proficiency in research. Few applicants who are just beginning research training and have only one or two research publications are funded. UIC is limited to two nominations per Department. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/pbffp17