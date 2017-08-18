Limited Competitions
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, Research Development Services, announces the following limited competition opportunities. Advanced authorization is required from Research Development Services to apply for a limited competition.
Table of Contents
- Parker B. Francis Fellowship Program
- NIH – Data Science Research: Personal Health Libraries for Consumers and Patients (R01) PAR 17-159
- NSF – Cultivating Cultures for Ethical STEM (CCE STEM) NSF 15-528
Summary:
- Parker B. Francis Fellowship Program: This fellowship provides research support to clinical and basic scientists embarking on careers in clinical, laboratory or translational science related to Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine. The ideal candidate is one with evidence of strong aptitude in research and who is in transition from post-doctoral trainee to independent investigator. It is essential that there be evidence of accomplishment and proficiency in research. Few applicants who are just beginning research training and have only one or two research publications are funded. UIC is limited to two nominations per Department. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/pbffp17.
- NIH – Data Science Research: Personal Health Libraries for Consumers and Patients (R01) PAR 17-159: The National Library of Medicine seeks applications for novel informatics and data science approaches that can help individuals gather, manage and use data and information about their personal health. A goal of this program is to advance research and application by patients and the research community through broadly sharing the results via publication, and through open source mechanisms for data or resource sharing. UIC is limited to one submission. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/nih-dsr17.
- NSF – Cultivating Cultures for Ethical STEM (CCE STEM) NSF 15-528: CCE STEM funds research projects that identify factors that are efficacious in the formation of ethical STEM researchers in all the fields of science and engineering that NSF supports. CCE STEM solicits proposals for research that explores the following: ‘What constitutes ethical STEM research and practice, and which cultural and institutional contexts promote ethical STEM research and practice and why?’ UIC is limited to one submission. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/nsf-stem17.
Please Note:
- Preference may be given for resubmissions only if the sponsor provided extramural reviews AND those reviews suggest enthusiasm and/or encouraged resubmission. Reviews MUST be attached to the internal LOI form for consideration.
- If you cannot reach the desired page by clicking on the link provided, try copying the full URL into your browser’s address bar. There should be no spaces in the URL.
- Review guidelines and eligibility requirements before submitting an internal LOI.
- If you would like to apply for a limited competition not currently posted at our website at http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions please contact Natalia Glubisz at RDS@uic.edu.
Categories