Log Your Service Hours & Upcoming Service Opportunities

The Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement is excited to welcome back all UIC students to campus. We can’t wait to see what kind of impact our students make this semester. Here are a few tips for keeping track of service hours and information about upcoming service opportunities:

Logging Service Hours

Have you been volunteering this summer? Looking for a way to log your service hours? It’s easy to log your service hours…

Log onto UIC Connect at connect.uic.edu using your NetID and password. Go to the Bookmarks section at the bottom left of the home page. Click Service Hours. Add your service participation to get your service hours on your co-curricular transcript.

Weeks of Welcome Service Project (August 25th 9:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Looking for a volunteer opportunity? Start off the semester by making a difference in UIC’s local community by volunteering to help the Chicago Park District clean and maintain Sheridan Park (a park adjacent to UIC’s East Campus). Meet other first-year and transfer students like you who want to volunteer, connect, and give back!

Volunteers will meet in the LC Quad at 8:30 am on Friday, August 25. Staff from the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will then lead everyone to Sheridan Park. All volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and bring water.

To RSVP, visit go.uic.edu/welcome.

Future Service Opportunities

Monday, September 11th: Make Mondays Matter in the Commuter Student Resource Center from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Saturday, September 9th: Get Involved with Volunteer Experiences (GIVE), volunteer with the Chicago Parks District from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to help build trails and restore the natural environment of the Forrest Preserve.

For more information, visit go.uic.edu/SeptemberGive.