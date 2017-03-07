Mark your calendars: Battle of the Bands

UIC Radio will host its fourth annual Battle of the Bands this Friday, March 10.

For the first time ever, the Battle of the Bands will take place off campus. This year’s event will be held at 10 Doors, 1251 W. Taylor St.

The lineup of six student bands includes August Hotel, LETTUCEHEAD, The Red Flag Boys, Brian Sees Stars, Turbulence, and The Land Lines.

The bands will compete for a prize pack, which includes a chance to perform at Spark in the Park 2017. Previous winners of the Battle of the Bands have opened for Spark headliners including twenty one pilots and Travis Scott.

UIC Radio’s production director, Phil Gallardo, who will be an emcee at the event, believes it is important to support local musicians.

“Every single famous band that you know started out as a local band,” he said. “You never know who could be the next big band to explode into the music scene.”

You can follow UIC Radio on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or follow the hashtag #UICBOTB for more information and updates on the event. Be sure to come out and support the bands this Friday!

Pearl Shin is a senior majoring in English with a concentration in media, rhetoric and cultural studies, and minoring in political science and philosophy. When she isn’t writing for UIC News, doing homework, or catching up on sleep, she enjoys watching foreign films, going to geek conventions, tutoring at the Writing Center, and photographing events around Chicago. She is the public relations officer of UIC’s pre-law society and the program director of UIC Radio.