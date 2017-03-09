Med students meet their match on national Match Day

WHAT:

On Match Day, 172 fourth-year medical students at the University of Illinois at Chicago will learn where they have been accepted for residency training. The UIC College of Medicine graduates more physicians than any other medical school in the U.S. and has educated 60 percent of Illinois’ minority physicians.

WHEN:

Friday, March 17

9:30 a.m. to noon

Match results are opened simultaneously at 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Hilton Chicago – Grand Ballroom

720 S. Michigan Ave.

DETAILS:

Match Day takes place on the same day, at the same time, at medical schools all across the country.

Partying before and after the distribution of match results is a time-honored tradition. UIC’s festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue following the announcement of the match.

Match Day is coordinated by the National Resident Matching Program, which aims to pair graduating medical students with residency programs in their chosen areas of specialty. The algorithm for placement is based on a variety of factors, including the students’ rankings of their program choices and the programs’ rankings of candidates.