Medical students take a stand

UIC College of Medicine students wore black recently to demonstrate solidarity and raise awareness of black lives lost at the hands of police.

About 100 students joined the Sept. 27 demonstration.

“This stand of solidarity was important for me because I believe that in order to take steps toward addressing a problem, we must first acknowledge that the problem exists and is real for many of us and our future patients,” said medical student Tamandra Morgan. “As medical students we seek to raise awareness of the damaging heath consequences that can result from negative interactions with the criminal justice system.”

The students aimed to highlight the need for reducing violent encounters between law enforcement and the public, decriminalizing mental health disorders, and raising awareness of the unconscious biases associated with criminalizing innocent people of color.

“Our patients and their families are counting on us to take a stand,” Morgan said.