Memorial scheduled for library faculty member

A campus memorial service will take place Oct. 5 for John Shuler, associate professor in the UIC Library, who died unexpectedly June 29. He was 59.

The service takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Cardinal Room, Student Center East. A reception will follow.

Shuler worked at UIC for 23 years as government information/documents librarian.

He was liaison to the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and the Jane Addams College of Social Work.

He was an associate editor for Government Information Quarterly and editorial board member for the Journal of Academic Librarianship.

Shuler taught government information courses at many library schools, including Dominican University and the University of Maryland.

“He was nationally known in the documents community, writing and speaking frequently on government information issues,” University Librarian Mary Case said.

“John was actively engaged in the Library, serving on numerous committees, councils, and task forces over the years. He was also active in the Faculty Senate and an avid supporter of the faculty union, where he was treasurer.”

He received his master’s in library and information science in 1983 from the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Memorial Service is being planned by his colleagues in the

University Library, UIC Faculty Senate and UIC United Faculty.