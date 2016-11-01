Memorial service for Vincent Paglione

A memorial service for Vince Paglione, a member of the UIC community for 33 years, will be held Thursday.

The service for Paglione, who died May 28, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Design Atrium, Architecture and Design Studios.

Paglione retired eight years ago as the associate dean for Student Affairs in the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts. He also was interim chair for the Department of Theatre and Music and coordinator for the Exchange Program.

“Vince was very genuine in his desire to see people succeed,” said Milly Crespo, associate dean for Student Affairs in the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, who knew him for 23 years.

“Over the years, I was inspired by his compassion and commitment to students. I witnessed how his dedication and unrelenting support transformed lives. No problem was ever too large, no solution too outrageous as he sought to inspire students to continue their education.”

Vince’s wife, Mary Alice, shared his commitment to students. They often opened their home to those in need. His greatest legacy is the many students he helped advance personally, academically and professionally. He was a mentor to students, faculty and staff.

He also pursued activities to enrich learning opportunities for the college’s students. He created foreign exchange agreements with universities in Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Italy and Canada. He established a summer recruitment program for underrepresented students in architecture and served on 22 campus committees.

Paglione was one of the few UIC employees to receive the Chancellor’s Award of Professional Excellence twice. He also received numerous other awards from the university and local organizations recognizing his commitment to mentoring and championing diversity. He was a visionary, student advocate and leader of the college.

Memorial donations may be made to the University of Illinois Cancer Center c/o Dr. David Peace or Rush University Bladder Cancer Research c/o Dr. Leslie Deane.