Men’s basketball team hosts free student preview

For the second consecutive season under head coach Steve McClain, the Flames are inviting all students to an exclusive, free preview event at 6 p.m. tonight at the UIC Pavilion.

This year’s team features six returning lettermen, including 2016 Preseason All-Horizon League selections Dikembe Dixson (First Team) and Tai Odiase (Second Team). The squad also has seven talented newcomers that make up what has been described by many basketball analysts as the top recruiting class in the Horizon League.

Following the scrimmage, the annual tuition shootout and high-flying slam-dunk contest will take place on the court. Attendees will receive free pizza and UIC unveil the student-section shirt for the upcoming campaign.

Producer Gabe from The J Show on B96, a proud UIC alumnus, will be the emcee for the second year in a row. The event is only open to current UIC students and is free with a valid i-card.

The Flames will host Judson College in an exhibition game Nov. 5 before opening the regular season in San Francisco Nov. 11. The home opener is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 16 versus the University of Texas at San Antonio.