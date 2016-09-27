Men’s soccer beats Green Bay

The men’s soccer team proved to be too much for Green Bay to handle Saturday night as it came away with a 1-0 shutout victory at Aldo Santaga Stadium. Jose Fuentes was the difference maker as he scored the lone goal in the 71st minute of play.

“It was a well-earned three points tonight,” head coach Sean Phillips said. “Green Bay is a well-coached team that is very difficult to beat.

“The most important thing for us tonight was to put in a complete 90-minute performance. We moved the ball well, creating several very good chances on the night. Between some lack of sharpness on our part and good goalkeeping on their part, we were only able to finish one. Our team defending continues to improve.”

The Flames (3-5-1, 2-1-0 HL) came together for 15 shots on the night and had three reach on goal. Fuentes put up a team-high four shots with two on goal, followed by Oscar Gonzalez with three and Dimitris Strantzalis with one.

Andrew Putna picked up his third victory and second shutout of the season, coming up with two saves.

Green Bay got the first shot off of the game in the sixth minute but it was all UIC after that.

The 11th minute started an offensive attack for the Flames. Following a blocked shot from Gonzalo Romo, Gonzalez hit the crossbar, then Strantzalis had an attempt saved. UIC continued to keep up the pressure. Fuentes and Nestor Garcia had chances that went off target five minutes later.

Gonzalez and Max Todd had shots that were blocked in the first 15 minutes of the second half. At the start of the 61st minute, Gonzalez and Strantzalis both had good looks but shot them wide and high, respectively.

Putna was forced to make his first save of the game in the 63rd minute of play on Green Bay’s second shot.

In the 71st minute, Fuentes broke the tie as he scored his third goal of the season with the help of Romo and Todd.

UIC returns to Flames Field Saturday to tangle with Northern Kentucky in a 7 p.m. match.