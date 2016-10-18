Men’s soccer falls at Cleveland State

The men’s soccer team could not come back from a goal scored in the sixth minute by Cleveland State as it fell 1-0 at Krenzler Field Saturday night.

The Flames (5-6-3, 3-2-1 HL) were held without a goal for the first time since Sept. 17. Max Todd matched his career high with a team-best nine shots and had four of his attempts reach on goal, with Oscar Rivero having the lone other shot on target.

Andrew Putna played a complete game and had five saves.

After putting up a shot that forced a save in the fourth minute, Cleveland State (5-6-2, 3-1-2 HL) grabbed the 1-0 lead two minutes later.

UIC came back to control the offensive attack and had two shots off target before Todd had two attempts that were saved and Rivero put up a shot on goal.

The Vikings had the next four attempts until Todd forced up a chance that was saved with five minutes remaining in the half.

The opportunities were split in the second half, with each team getting off four shots in the first 25 minutes.

UIC had the upper hand in attempts the rest of the game but they were off the mark. The final shot of the game from Todd was saved.

The Flames return to Chicago and will get ready for their next Horizon League match at 7 p.m. Saturday at Flames Field against Valparaiso.