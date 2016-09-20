Men’s tennis opens season

The men’s tennis team concluded play Sunday at the River Forest Collegiate Invitational with 16 match victories.

“I was pleased with the effort,” said head coach Hans Neufeld. “It’s great to play against a variety of Division I opponents and the freshmen showed me they are ready to compete this year. It gives us a look at where we want to be and what we are working on for the short term to prepare for the Midwest Regionals.”

Ten victories came during singles play. UIC’s four freshmen garnered the most wins with Johan Hedstrom (No. 3), Niko Wasilewicz (No. 4), Christian San Andres (No. 5) and Kailash Panchapakesan (No. 7C) earning two wins each. Marcelo Dib (No. 2) and Alvaro De La Fuente (No. 6) picked up the additional victories.

In doubles, the Flames came together for six victories.

The Flames are back in action Oct. 20-24 in Columbus, Ohio, at the USTA/ITA Midwest Regional.