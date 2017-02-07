Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader

The men’s tennis team didn’t drop a single set Saturday versus Elmhurst College, sweeping a doubleheader by identical 7-0 scores.

UIC (3-3) started hot in the doubles matchups and continued their strong play in the singles competition. Carl Hedstrom and Marcelo Dib took a 6-0 win at No. 1; Niko Wasilewicz and Christian San Andres grabbed a 6-2 victory at No. 2; and Johan Hedstrom made his season debut, teaming up with William Wale at No. 3 for a 6-1 win.

UIC won all six singles matches in straight sets. Wale blanked Kevin Osburn 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Carl Hedstrom got his first win of the season at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Wasilewicz took the No. 2 spot, 6-2, 6-0, and San Andres finished the match with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

In the second match, Wasilewicz and San Andres won their doubles match, 6-1.

Johan Hedstrom and Wale were victorious, 6-3, and Kailash Panchapakesan and Alvaro de la Fuente teamed up for a 6-0 win.

On the singles side, Wale and San Andres won their sets. De la Fuente dropped just a single game in a 6-1, 6-0 triumph. Dib and Hedstrom sailed to their straight set wins. Wasilewicz earned a hard fought 6-2, 7-6 win.

The Flames will compete in their Horizon League home opener Feb. 24 at Valparaiso.