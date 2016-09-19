Movie screening and discussion to address sex trafficking of minors

A special movie screening and panel discussion will be held at the University of Illinois at Chicago to bring attention to the growing issue of minors being forced and coerced into the sex trade in Illinois.

ʺThe Long Nightʺ is a documentary that gives voice and meaning to the crisis. The film weaves together the stories of seven people whose lives are forever changed by sex trafficking.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by award-winning NBC5 anchor and reporter Marion Brooks. Panelists are:

Charles Hounmenou, assistant professor in the UIC Jane Addams College of Social Work and author of the Human Trafficking in Illinois factsheet

Laura Ng, executive director of Traffick Free

Madeha Farrar, former program director of Cherish House

Sharmila Wijeyakumar, founder of Rahab’s Daughter

News media are invited. Media wishing to interview panelists should arrive at 5 p.m.

WHEN:

Sept. 27

Reception at 5 p.m.; film screening followed by panel discussion from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East – Cardinal Room

750 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

It is estimated that 175,000 different “johns” in Chicago buy sex from women and girls in prostitution every year. An estimated 4,400 street prostitutes are active in Chicago in an average week.

In metropolitan Chicago, 16,000 to 25,000 women and girls are involved in the commercial sex trade annually. One-third of them first get involved in prostitution by the age of 15, and 62 percent by age 18.

The event is free, but registration is required. There is a $5 administrative fee for continuing education credits for social workers who are not graduates of UIC.

The event is sponsored by the Jane Addams Center for Social Policy and Research, the UIC Women’s Leadership and Resource Center/Campus Advocacy Network, and the Jane Addams College of Social Work Alumni Board.