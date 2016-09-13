New eateries to open in SCE

Additions and improvements to dining options in Student Center East are set to be complete by November.

Renovations to the East Café — which includes a new layout, design and installations for the residential dining space — are about 70 percent done, said Eric Simon, executive director for Campus Auxiliary Services.

The space is currently open and in use, but custom furniture is expected to arrive this month, he said. Additions include glass walls, pictures and imagery that will “make the space feel like home,” he said.

East Café improvements were prioritized over the Chick-fil-A and Panda Express additions on the first floor of Student Center East, but designs and plans for the fast food destinations are in their final stages.

The two locations are expected to open in mid-October.