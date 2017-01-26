Online bachelor’s degrees rank among top 10

UIC is ranked eighth in the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs in bachelor’s degrees.

UIC offers three online bachelor’s degree programs, in health information management, business administration and an RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Online learning combines the high quality academic rigor of UIC with the flexibility of any-time access to learning, said Gayla Stoner, executive director of UIC Extended Campus.

For a fourth consecutive year, U.S. News has also ranked UIC’s online bachelor’s programs first in the nation in the category of student engagement.

“UIC faculty and staff are always working to help students become successful learners,” Stoner said. “Our number one ranking in student engagement is evidence of our work with students in all of UIC’s outstanding online programs.”

UIC’s bachelor’s in business administration program provides students with a well-rounded background in all aspects of operating a business, while establishing a foundation for lifelong learning.

“Our accredited online courses are developed and taught by dedicated faculty who strive to deliver business knowledge, skills and applications to their students to prepare them for rewarding careers in a variety of industries,” said Angela Prazza Winters, assistant dean of business student services.

The students, Winters said, have access to a fully staffed Business Career Center where they can participate in career preparation workshops, visit career fairs and earn internships and placement upon graduation.

The bachelor’s in health information management program prepares students with an in-depth understanding of cutting-edge practices and methodologies, while applying real-world experiences to make a seamless transition from degree to profession.

“Distance or personal life schedules can prevent enrollment in our campus-based program, and our online degree offers an alternative for students to work toward eligibility for the Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) exam,” said Karen Patena, clinical associate professor and director of health information management programs. The program, she added, is accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM).

The RN to BSN program, the largest and longest-running online degree program at UIC, is designed for students so they can successfully manage their studies, career and personal life, said Catherine Tredway, program director and clinical instructor.

“Because students access the degree program and courses through 21st century distance learning technology, it can be difficult to help them feel engaged and a part of something real and rooted in tradition,” Tredway said. “UIC’s online degree programs work hard at connecting with students.

“Advisers put in countless hours with each student, and instructors are present in the “classroom” with frequent announcements, quick responses to questions, participation in discussions and continual interaction with students.”

UIC also placed 48th in its online engineering program.

Now in its sixth year, the U.S. News Best Online Programs are a resource for students and working adults who are increasingly seeking online education programs for degree completion and career advancement. Prospective students can use the searchable directory to explore factors such as tuition, program offerings and online services offered to enrolled students.