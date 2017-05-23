Emergency response vehicles and personnel were on campus May 19 for Operation Power Play, a statewide disaster preparedness drill.

The exercise simulated a large storm damage scenario, where response teams would be pre-positioned to restore critical services.

Visitors to the event included Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan Poser and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Parish.

Sponsoring agencies — including UIC, ComEd, Ameren Illinois, the DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Reserve — worked together to manage disasters more efficiently.

Photos: Jenny Fontaine