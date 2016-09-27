Osaka delegation visits campus

As a part of an ongoing partnership, a delegation from Osaka Prefecture University traveled to UIC last week to better understand social work in the U.S.

During their one-day visit, the group met with researchers at the Jane Addams College of Social Work. The nine students were particularly interested in learning about school social work practice. School social work is less than 10 years old in Japan, so the visitors were intent on expanding their skills and knowledge. They specifically focused their attention on evidence-based prevention and intervention activities. UIC faculty presented current research on cognitive behavior therapy in schools, mental health service for youth, the impact of violence on African-American males and trauma-informed training for police.

The group also visited Central West Case Management and Mile Square Health Center, where they observed and experienced social work practice. Program leadership was provided by Cassandra McKay-Jackson, associate professor of social work, and Annette Johnson, clinical assistant professor of social work.