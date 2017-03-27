Advanced Search
Panel to discuss civil rights issues for threatened groups


March 27, 2017

Michelle-Garcia, Ruth-Lopez-McCarthy and Ashley Boyd

Left to right: Michelle Garcia, Ruth Lopez-McCarthy and Ashley Boyd will join Husam Marajda to discuss civil rights issues.

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present “Know Your Rights!,” a moderated panel discussion on the legal and human rights threats facing oppressed communities in the current political climate.

WHEN:

March 28
Noon- 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Disability, Health and Social Policy Building Auditorium (Room 166)
1640 W. Roosevelt Rd.

DETAILS:

The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present the second in a series of  moderated discussions intended to help members of the campus and community better understand their civil liberties beyond a legal framework. Topics will include disabilities rights, police brutality, hate violence and immigrant rights.

Featured panelists include:

  • Ruth Lopez-McCarthy, a managing attorney with the Legal Protection Fund Project
  • Michelle Garcia, Latino community development organizer for Access Living, and coordinator of the Latino advocacy group Cambiando Vidas
  • Ashley Boyd, a black queer feminist organizer from the People’s Response Team, a multi-racial, inter-generational group committed to supporting efforts to end police violence
  • Husam Marajda, a fellow at the Arab American Action Network

The event is free, but online registration is requested. For more information, call (312)996-0372.

 

