Panel to examine media’s role in racial, political discourse

UIC’s African American studies department will present “The Press, Race, and Contemporary Politics,” a panel discussion addressing the role of news media in debates about race and politics Feb. 28.

From urban uprisings and the formation of black activist movements to the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign, a panel of journalists and media scholars will look at examples of racial discourse in the news, particularly regarding African Americans as agents and actors.

The discussion takes place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Residents’ Dining Hall, Jane Addams Hull-House Museum.

Among the questions to be addressed: What are some of the high and low points in news coverage about African Americans? How does the press frame or represent African American protest? How was race positioned as a factor in the presidential campaign? How did African American-owned media respond to and shape political debates?

Featured panelists include Kathy Chaney, print managing editor of EBONY magazine and Chicago chapter president of the National Association of Black Journalists; Jane Rhodes, UIC professor and head of African American studies; Andrew Rojecki, UIC associate professor of communication; and Charles Whitaker, associate dean of journalism and a Helen Gurley Brown professor at Northwestern University.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (312) 996-2950.