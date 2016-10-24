Police report

Police search for suspects in strong-armed robbery

UIC Police responded to an activated Startel emergency phone at approximately 9 p.m. Oct. 20.

A UIC student reported that he had been the victim of a strong-armed robbery near 1021 Vernon Park Place. Two men approached the student from behind, hit him in the face, then took his phone.

The offenders fled west on Vernon Park Place. The first offender is described as a black male, about 16 to 18 years old, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The second offender is described as a black male, approximately 16 to 18 years old, wearing gray sweatpants. The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment.

The Chicago Police Department will lead the investigation, with assistance from the UIC Police/CPD Joint Robbery Task Force.

Anyone with information should call the Chicago Police Department at 311.

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 17-23

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Criminal damage: 2

Theft: 9

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Aggravated domestic battery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



Oct. 20: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:20 a.m. in the Daley Library.

Oct. 23: A man was arrested for aggravated domestic battery at 10:30 p.m. in the Student Residence and Commons Courtyard.

