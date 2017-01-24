Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 16-22

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 3

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Theft: 6

DUI: 2

Burglary: 1

Criminal defacement to property: 1

Armed robbery: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 20: A man was arrested for DUI at 3:04 a.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

Jan 21: A man was arrested for DUI at 1:41 a.m. at 1330 S. Halsted St.

A man was arrested for domestic battery at 1:41 a.m. at the hospital.

Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.