Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 16-22
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 3
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Theft: 6
DUI: 2
Burglary: 1
Criminal defacement to property: 1
Armed robbery: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 20: A man was arrested for DUI at 3:04 a.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
Jan 21: A man was arrested for DUI at 1:41 a.m. at 1330 S. Halsted St.
A man was arrested for domestic battery at 1:41 a.m. at the hospital.
Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.