Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 20-26

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 7

Criminal damage: 4

Criminal trespass: 3

DUI: 1

Assault: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



Feb. 23: A man was arrested for DUI at 1:55 a.m. at 1310 S. Canal St.

Feb. 24: A man was arrested for criminal damage at 1:30 p.m. at the hospital, related to a Feb. 23 incident.

Feb. 25: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 2:04 a.m. in the Science and Engineering Laboratory East.

A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:30 a.m. in Student Center East.

Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.