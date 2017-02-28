Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 20-26
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 7
Criminal damage: 4
Criminal trespass: 3
DUI: 1
Assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 23: A man was arrested for DUI at 1:55 a.m. at 1310 S. Canal St.
Feb. 24: A man was arrested for criminal damage at 1:30 p.m. at the hospital, related to a Feb. 23 incident.
Feb. 25: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 2:04 a.m. in the Science and Engineering Laboratory East.
A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:30 a.m. in Student Center East.
