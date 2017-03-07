Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Feb. 27-March 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 5

Burglary: 2

Criminal damage: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Battery: 2

Attempted robbery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



Feb. 28: A man was arrested for unlawful use of credit card and identity theft at 8:45 p.m. at 833 W. Van Buren St., related to a Dec. 27, 2016 incident.

March 4: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:42 a.m. at 1101 W. Taylor St.

