Police report


March 7, 2017

police

 

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

 

Feb. 27-March 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5
Burglary: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 2
Attempted robbery: 1

 

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 28: A man was arrested for unlawful use of credit card and identity theft at 8:45 p.m. at 833 W. Van Buren St., related to a Dec. 27, 2016 incident.

March 4: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:42 a.m. at 1101 W. Taylor St.

Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.

