Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 27-March 5
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Burglary: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 2
Attempted robbery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 28: A man was arrested for unlawful use of credit card and identity theft at 8:45 p.m. at 833 W. Van Buren St., related to a Dec. 27, 2016 incident.
March 4: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:42 a.m. at 1101 W. Taylor St.
