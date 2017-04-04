Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 27-April 2
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Burglary: 2
Theft: 4
Criminal damage: 1
Harassment by electronic means: 1
Criminal trespass: 3
Resisting arrest: 1
Reckless conduct: 1
Battery: 1
Assault: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Retail theft: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 28: A man was arrested for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and reckless conduct at 3 p.m. in the Behavioral Sciences Building.
A man was arrested for battery and criminal trespass at 8:27 p.m. at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., related to an incident that occurred at 1339 S. Halsted St.
March 30: A woman was arrested for battery at 12:52 p.m. at the hospital.
A man was arrested for aggravated assault at 1 p.m. at the hospital.
A man was arrested for unauthorized videotaping at 5:30 p.m. at the UIC Police Station.
