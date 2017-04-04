Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 27-April 2

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Burglary: 2

Theft: 4

Criminal damage: 1

Harassment by electronic means: 1

Criminal trespass: 3

Resisting arrest: 1

Reckless conduct: 1

Battery: 1

Assault: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Retail theft: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



March 28: A man was arrested for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and reckless conduct at 3 p.m. in the Behavioral Sciences Building.

A man was arrested for battery and criminal trespass at 8:27 p.m. at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., related to an incident that occurred at 1339 S. Halsted St.

March 30: A woman was arrested for battery at 12:52 p.m. at the hospital.

A man was arrested for aggravated assault at 1 p.m. at the hospital.

A man was arrested for unauthorized videotaping at 5:30 p.m. at the UIC Police Station.

Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.