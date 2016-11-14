Police violence as public health crisis

The UIC Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy will host “Trauma as Community Health Crisis: Healing the Harms of Police Violence,” a lecture on the impact of police torture.

WHEN:

Nov. 17

2 – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC School of Public Health Auditorium

1603 W. Taylor St.

DETAILS:

In May of 2015, Chicago became the first municipality in the United States to offer reparations to victims of police torture. The reparations ordinance fought for by victims of torture, their families, and activists offers not only financial redress, but also sought to address broader questions of how to heal the collective harms of police violence.

The event will focus on how survivors and activists are addressing the challenges of police violence as a public health crisis for the black community and raise questions about the role that health practitioners can play in healing collective harms.

Featured speakers include:

Linda Rae Murray, adjunct assistant professor of health policy and administration, UIC School of Public Health and former chief medical officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health

Darrell Cannon, outreach specialist, Chicago Torture Justice Center; and John Burge torture survivor

Christine Haley, executive director, Chicago Torture Justice Center

Alice Kim, steering committee, Chicago Torture Justice Center

Elena Quintana, executive director, Institute on Public Safety and Social Justice, Adler University

Admission is free. RSVP online. For more information call (312) 996-6339 or visit the institute’s website.

The lecture is part of the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy’s lecture series, “Embodied Inequality: Unpacking the Impact of Race and Racism on Health.”