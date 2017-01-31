Pro-tip for commuter students

I made the transition from living on campus to making a 30-minute commute to campus every day.

I wasted a lot of money buying snacks all throughout the day and went long days without coffee before I discovered the wondrous Commuter Student Resource Center in Suite 245 Student Center East, behind the Wellness Center.

In the space, there are many lounge chairs, desks and study tables, plus a kitchen area with refrigerator and microwave and tea and coffee in the mornings. Sometimes they even have snacks available for all commuters. I spend all of my breaks between classes in and bring lunch to heat up while looking over my studies for the upcoming class.

The Commuter Student Resource Center is usually a quiet haven and makes for an excellent study space. I’m regretful that it took me so long to discover this valuable resource space of campus and hope you take advantage of it for as long as you can.

Bernie Williams is a senior majoring in English with a concentration in media, cultural and rhetoric studies. She hopes to practice and master an assortment of mediums, including screenwriting, writing for the New York Times, lifestyle blogging, fiction and radio broadcasting. Bernie has a passion for creating and sharing stories. The heightened diversity of the city atmosphere surrounding UIC is perfect for her. Bernie’s side hobbies are indulging in TV shows (specifically Scandal, Girls and Law and Order: SVU), interior design and Instagram.