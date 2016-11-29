Promoting men’s health

The department of urology and the University of Illinois Cancer Center teamed up to raise awareness for men’s health as part of the national Movember campaign. Building upon last year’s team of “MoBros,” students and faculty upped their game this year by launching a community health fair, a “UIC Got Mustache?” campaign and a three-on-three basketball tournament.

More than 50 people participated in the inaugural tournament.

Michael Abern, assistant professor and director of urologic oncology, is the Movember team leader. He said young men are facing a health crisis and that raising awareness about top men’s health issues — cancer, mental health and obesity, for example — in the community is a public health priority.

“Studies show that men experience worse health than women and die, on average, six years earlier,” Abern said. “It’s vital that men take control of their own health and engage with their physicians.”

Taylor Jones, assistant coach of the Triton College men’s basketball team and prostate cancer survivor, was a featured guest and speaker at the tournament.

“I thought I was healthy as a horse when I was diagnosed,” Jones said.

“I’m a basketball coach, coaching is what I do. I want you to lean in because this is a pre-game speech, a halftime speech and a post-game speech: Go see the doctor, make that decision, influence others to make that decision.”