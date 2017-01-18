Public Education in U.S., South Africa topic of forum
The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Social Justice Initiative and College of Education will present a public forum to discuss challenges to public education in the U.S., the Fees Must Fall Movement in South Africa, as well as education under occupation as part of a yearlong seminar series.
WHEN:
Jan. 26
6 p.m.
WHERE:
UIC Student Center East
750 S. Halsted St., Room 605
DETAILS:
The forum is part of “Geographies of Justice: A Scholarly and Public Dialogue Series about the Contested Terrain and Meaning of Freedom in the 21st Century World,” a yearlong seminar series exploring the meaning of freedom in three international and social contexts. Subjects in the series include Palestine/Israel since the 1967 war, apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa, and the U.S. Black Freedom Movement from 1960 to the present.
Panelists include:
- Keron Blair, director and organizer, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
- Dayo Harris, vice principal, Village Leadership Academy
- Pauline Lipman, UIC professor of educational policy studies
- Mezna Qato, education scholar, University of Cambridge
- Jesse Sharkey, vice president, Chicago Teachers Union
- Salim Vally, educator and activist, University of Johannesburg
The seminar is funded by a grant from the Andrew G. Mellon Foundation.
Admission is free but online registration is required. For more information, call (312) 355-5922.