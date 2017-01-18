Advanced Search

Public Education in U.S., South Africa topic of forum


January 18, 2017

Global Education - GOJ Seminar 2 of 3The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Social Justice Initiative and College of Education will present a public forum to discuss challenges to public education in the U.S., the Fees Must Fall Movement in South Africa, as well as education under occupation as part of a yearlong seminar series.

WHEN:

Jan. 26
6 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East
750 S. Halsted St., Room 605

DETAILS:

The forum is part of  “Geographies of Justice: A Scholarly and Public Dialogue Series about the Contested Terrain and Meaning of Freedom in the 21st Century World,” a yearlong seminar series exploring the meaning of freedom in three international and social contexts.  Subjects in the series include Palestine/Israel since the 1967 war, apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa, and the U.S. Black Freedom Movement from 1960 to the present.

Panelists include:

  • Keron Blair, director and organizer, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
  • Dayo Harris, vice principal, Village Leadership Academy
  • Pauline Lipman, UIC professor of educational policy studies
  • Mezna Qato, education scholar, University of Cambridge
  • Jesse Sharkey, vice president, Chicago Teachers Union
  • Salim Vally, educator and activist, University of Johannesburg

The seminar is funded by a grant from the Andrew G. Mellon Foundation.

Admission is free but online registration is required. For more information, call (312) 355-5922.

