Reception to celebrate donation of political papers to UIC

University of Illinois at Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis and the University Library will host a reception to celebrate the Honorable Emil Jones, Jr., former Illinois Senate president, and the donation of his papers chronicling 36 years of public service.

WHEN:

Nov. 28

5 – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

University Hall

601 S. Morgan St., Room 2850

DETAILS:

Emil Jones, Jr., who retired from politics in 2009, is donating his papers from his long political career to UIC where they will be housed in the Special Collections and University Archives at UIC’s Richard J. Daley Library.

Former Illinois Gov. Patrick Quinn will speak at the celebration along with Jones’s son, Illinois Sen. Emil Jones III.

The Emil Jones, Jr., papers contain over 50 linear feet of documents, photographs and memorabilia focused on Jones’s career in the Illinois legislature with the bulk of the collection dating between 1980 and 2000. Among the items are photos and correspondence from his time serving as a political mentor to Barack Obama.

Jones said he decided to entrust his papers to UIC because of its role as the only public research university in the city. He said he is honored that his papers will be alongside the papers of Mayor Richard J. Daley, who was instrumental in having the university built in the city.

He said he hopes his papers help to spur more interest in UIC by the research community and by potential students.

“I felt the papers would be a way for more folks to get involved with the university,” said Jones. “I come from Chicago, I did a lot of things to aid and assist it in my legislative career…the University of Illinois at Chicago is a perfect place for them.”

Along with the Daley papers, the Special Collections and University Archives house rare books, printed materials, manuscript collections and papers from other mayors, state and local office holders, judges and political organizations. Researchers from around the world use the collections to write about Chicago history.

“The papers of Senator Emil Jones, Jr., are a rich contribution to UIC’s political papers collections,” said Mary M. Case, university librarian and dean of libraries.

The reception is by invitation only. Media interested in covering the event should contact Carlos Sadovi at csadovi@uic.edu.